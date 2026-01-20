D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $158.15 Average PT from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.6154.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,252,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,126,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $494,278,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $395,179,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,784,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

