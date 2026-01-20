WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) & Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Head-To-Head Survey

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) and Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteFiber and Bullish”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteFiber N/A N/A N/A ($0.47) -41.43 Bullish $250.26 billion 0.02 $78.53 million $0.02 1,950.50

Profitability

Bullish has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteFiber. WhiteFiber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullish, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares WhiteFiber and Bullish’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteFiber N/A N/A N/A Bullish -0.04% -6.70% -5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WhiteFiber and Bullish, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteFiber 1 1 9 0 2.73 Bullish 1 7 5 0 2.31

WhiteFiber currently has a consensus target price of $36.30, indicating a potential upside of 86.44%. Bullish has a consensus target price of $53.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given WhiteFiber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WhiteFiber is more favorable than Bullish.

Summary

WhiteFiber beats Bullish on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference. In connection with this offering, we are being carved out of Bit Digital, Inc. and will operate as a separate public company upon the completion of this offering. Starting in October 2024, we significantly expanded our data center operations and capabilities by acquiring Enovum, a Tier-3 HPC data center platform based in Montreal, Canada. We currently operate a 4 MW (gross) AI data center located in Montreal, Canada (“MTL-1”). MTL-1 is a fully operational Tier-3 data center that is designed for HPC workloads. MTL-1’s full capacity is occupied by 14 customers under lease agreements with an average duration of approximately 30 months as of May 30, 2025. On December 27, 2024, we acquired the real estate and building for a build-to-suit 5 MW (gross) Tier-3 data center expansion project in Montreal (“MTL-2”). On April 11, 2025 we announced that we had secured the rights to a new data center site in Saint-Jérôme, Québec, a suburb of Montreal (“MTL-3”), which will be a 7 MW (gross) Tier-3 data center. Subject to our receipt of all required permits, MTL-3 will support a previously announced 5 MW (IT load) colocation agreement with Cerebras Wafer Scale ULC Systems (“Cerebras”), a leader in generative AI infrastructure. On May 20, 2025, we purchased a former industrial/manufacturing building together with the underlying land outside of Greensboro, North Carolina (the “Property”), which we intend to retrofit to create an HPC data center (“NC-1”). Pursuant to a Capacity Agreement between Enovum and Duke Energy, Duke Energy agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to achieve 24 MW (gross) of service to the Property by September 1, 2025, 40 MW (gross) by April 1, 2026 and 99 MW (gross) within four years of May 16, 2025. Management believes based upon its review of the site and a Duke Energy preliminary transmission study, that the Property may receive and support up to 200 MW (gross) of total electrical supply over an extended period of time, subject to infrastructure upgrades, such as developing new substations and other conditions. MTL-2, MTL-3 and NC-1 were identified and sourced through our confidential pipeline of development or acquisition opportunities under letters of intent or evaluation, which continues to grow and expand geographically throughout North America. The MTL-2 data center is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a one-month delay before it begins to generate revenue. MTL-3 is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a one-month delay before it begins to generate revenue. We estimate that the initial capacity of 24 MW (gross) for the NC-1 site will be completed and operational in the first quarter of 2026. Management expects the NC-1 site will start to generate revenue in May 2026. The MTL-2, MTL-3 and NC-1 facilities are in various stages of being retrofitted into data centers. The foregoing timelines and capacities are subject to change based on many factors required in order to commence operations, many of which are outside of our control. The construction phases associated with the completion of the applicable facility are done in parallel in a process defined as commissioning. This work consists of the buildout of interior systems and mechanical, electrical and regulatory construction. Once all building systems perform interactively according to “design intent,” the commissioning is complete and the facility can be turned on. Based on their collective industry experience, our WhiteFiber data center team is adept at bringing new sites online on an accelerated timeline. We are aggressively pursuing our development pipeline and expect to add 12 MW (gross) of capacity, inclusive of the MTL-2 and MTL-3 sites, for total capacity of approximately 16 MW (gross), by the end of 2025. Management expects another 24 MW (gross) will be energized in the first quarter of 2026 and that an incremental 16 MW (gross) will be energized in the second quarter of 2026 for a total of 40 MW (gross) at the NC-1 site by the end of the second quarter of 2026. We intend to achieve an estimated 76 MW (gross) of total HPC data center capacity by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, a target that is underpinned by assets including our MTL-2, MTL-3, and NC-1 facilities plus 20 MW (gross) of power that we expect to deliver from our confidential pipeline or through accelerating the number of energized MWs at NC-1 as compared to the timeline provided in the Capacity Agreement. As of June 30, 2025, our pipeline of potential data center projects represents approximately 1,300 MW (gross) under management review, including approximately 800 MW (gross) under non-binding and exclusive letters of intent, which may complement and accelerate future expansion. We follow a disciplined process prioritizing projects that are backed by customer lease commitments. In select cases, we may pursue early-stage acquisitions based on strong customer demand signals and defined commercialization pathways. Our ability to achieve our targeted MW capacity is conditioned upon our ability to obtain additional equity and/or debt financing, in addition to this offering. In addition to providing highly desirable data center hosting capacity to our customers, our business model integrates WhiteFiber data center infrastructure and WhiteFiber cloud services to provide scalable, high-performance computing solutions for enterprises, research institutions, and AI and ML driven businesses. Our integrated approach aligns specialized data center operations with GPU-focused cloud services, addressing the unique requirements of AI and ML workloads. These workloads demand greater power density, advanced cooling solutions, and robust bandwidth to handle large-scale data transfers. By operating our data centers, we are able to provide the power to support our cloud services and we believe we can better meet the needs of AI and ML workloads and reduce the complexity associated with procuring power and connectivity from external vendors. We can also design our facilities to accommodate the higher heat loads generated by modern GPUs, potentially shortening deployment timelines for customers who require rapid expansion of their computing infrastructure. From a financial standpoint, our vertically integrated solution allows us to capture additional margin for both our data center and cloud services businesses, avoiding expenses that would otherwise be due to third-party providers. Our WhiteFiber cloud services business provides cutting-edge, bespoke services involving a sophisticated array of computers and chips, including NVIDIA GPUs, servers, network equipment, and data storage solutions. We believe we provide our cloud services customers with the highest levels of performance and reliability while offering flexibility to scale with customer needs. We have developed a software layer to be integrated into our cloud services solutions that will assist our customers in the deployment of AI applications with superior performance. We currently offer our cloud services at a data center maintained by a third-party colocation provider in Iceland (the “Iceland Data Center”) and are negotiating with third-party providers to seamlessly integrate our cloud services at data centers across key regions in Europe, North America and Asia. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we secured our first cloud customer through a three-year Master Service Agreement dated November 9, 2023 to provide services using our advanced AI equipment. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, our WhiteFiber cloud service business recognized revenue of $14.8 million and $8.1 million, respectively. Such revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $45.7 million and $0, respectively. As of June 30, 2025, WhiteFiber had approximately 4,500 NVIDIA GPUs deployed, with approximately 4,000 GPUs under contract. Our executive office is located in New York, New York.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology. Bullish was founded in 2020 with the vision to build an institutional-grade global exchange enabling optimized execution powered by a customizable, compliance-first infrastructure. Through the acquisition of CoinDesk in 2023, we expanded our product offering to provide trusted insights, authoritative news, data, indices and transparent analysis to the digital assets industry while facilitating partnerships, investment opportunities, and community engagement through our flagship Consensus conference. Our October 2024 acquisition of CCData significantly expanded our data and information services capabilities, integrating one of the industry’s foremost digital asset data and index providers and further cementing our best-in-class product suite. This strategic acquisition enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge data solutions and analytics, further solidifying our position as a leader in the digital assets industry and enabling us to offer valuable insights and indices to our global customers. Operating under the brands “Bullish” and “CoinDesk”, we provide several distinct but complementary services that span the digital assets industry: • Trading and Liquidity Infrastructure (branded as Bullish Exchange): At our core, we operate the Bullish Exchange, an institutionally focused and regulated global digital assets exchange business. The Bullish Exchange is regulated in the United States, Germany, Hong Kong and Gibraltar, and is taking steps to secure licenses in several other jurisdictions. Our operations span multiple countries, providing a robust trading and liquidity infrastructure that supports a global customer base via a single global order book. We provide a comprehensive trading platform, inclusive of spot, margin, and derivatives trading, along with services for liquidity and risk management. We believe our competitive advantages include reliable liquidity, diverse product selection, institutional grade infrastructure, global order book, our unconflicted business model, regulatory licenses, and capital efficiency, that together enable institutions, professional investors, active traders, and individual investors to manage their digital assets exposures comprehensively. We also offer subscription-based liquidity and stablecoin services whereby we provision liquidity to a client’s desired asset. Reflecting our strong market presence, the Bullish Exchange’s total trading volume since launch has exceeded $1.25 trillion as of March 31, 2025. Furthermore, our total global spot trading volume market share for Bitcoin (BTC/USDx) and Ethereum (ETH/USDx) was approximately $284.8 billion and $144.5 billion, respectively, in 2024, which we believe based on available information represented approximately 35% and 44%, respectively, among the peer set of exchanges with which we compare ourselves. • Information Services (branded as CoinDesk): Information Services encompasses our indices, data, and insights businesses. • Indices: CoinDesk Indices provides a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global traditional finance and digital assets institutions including trading firms, hedge funds, asset managers, exchanges, banks, and financial product manufacturers. Since 2014, we believe CoinDesk Indices has been a leader in digital asset indexing, measured by the Assets Under Management (AUM) of underlying products. Our offerings include proprietary multi-asset indices that track the broad digital assets market, specific sectors, and systemic strategies, and single-asset reference indices that track individual digital assets, like Bitcoin. Notable products are the CoinDesk 20 Index, representing the performance of 20 selected digital assets (with eligibility driven through a multi-step process and weighted predominantly on market capitalization for liquid, non-stablecoin digital assets), and the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), a US$ reference rate for Bitcoin with a long track record in the industry, serving as a benchmark for over $21 billion in AUM. In aggregate, we provide reference rates for products with over $41 billion of AUM and over $15 billion of trading volume as of June 30, 2025. • Data: CoinDesk Data provides a comprehensive suite of digital assets market data and analytics, offering real-time and historic insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. Serving as a key resource for more than 11,000 investors and industry professionals on a monthly basis, it delivers accurate information to navigate the digital asset ecosystem. Beyond spot and derivatives market data, CoinDesk Data provides in-depth research reports and analytics, empowering users to make informed decisions. Our L1 and L2 order book data is captured at full depth for all major exchanges, and our on-chain data covers BTC, ETH, and others. The acquisition of CCData enhanced the CoinDesk Data product by expanding data coverage and analytics capabilities and fostering innovative products to broaden market reach. • Insights: CoinDesk Insights provides news, analysis and real-time information on digital assets and blockchain technology and holds large-scale conferences for industry professionals. CoinDesk Insights’s products and services reached an estimated global audience of 82.1 million people in 2024. By generating engagement through news articles, newsletters, social media, podcasts, live streaming videos, live events, research reports, and our Consensus conferences, we believe CoinDesk Insights plays a pivotal role in informing and connecting the global investment community, championing the contributions of digital assets to the financial system, and driving awareness and credibility in this rapidly innovating space. We have organized our global business into interconnected divisions, supported by common unified infrastructure, services and personnel. We believe this structure creates a synergistic flywheel effect that promotes cross-utilization of our products and services, such as tradable products powered by CoinDesk Indices being listed by the Bullish Exchange, supported by a unified and efficient cost base across the enterprise. Additionally, the integration between CoinDesk Data and CoinDesk Indices enhances this flywheel effect, as CoinDesk Data provides the comprehensive market insights and analytics that underpin the indices, while CoinDesk Indices, in turn, leverages this data to develop index solutions, thereby reinforcing each other’s business. Our group businesses offer diversified revenue streams within the digital assets ecosystem but, more importantly offer significant lead generation and cross-selling opportunities between the different product lines with an ultimate objective of increasing the surface area of client relationships and the value delivered, thus driving Bullish’s relevance as a diversified service provider. Consolidated group-wide functions include finance, human resources, cybersecurity, legal, engineering and internal technology systems. With our extensive base of institutional customers, we see a significant opportunity to increase the number of customers utilizing two or more products or services offered across our various businesses. We intend to drive broader cross-utilization through further integration and collaboration in our sales strategies, as well as enhancements to our customer relationship technology. This integrated operating model allows us to leverage our unified internal expertise and corporate resources across all businesses in a cost-effective manner. Our principal executive office is located in Camana Bay, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

