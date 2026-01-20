Contrasting Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA)

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korn/Ferry International and TCTM Kids IT Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 3 0 2.75 TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus target price of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and TCTM Kids IT Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 9.21% 14.53% 7.35% TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and TCTM Kids IT Education”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.28 $246.06 million $4.93 13.78 TCTM Kids IT Education $160.41 million 0.02 -$80.36 million ($42.00) -0.06

Korn/Ferry International has higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education. TCTM Kids IT Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korn/Ferry International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

