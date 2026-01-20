MetFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.83 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, MetFi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $70.36 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,248,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,248,906.11441205 with 276,524,052.06448491 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.05729911 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $74,651.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

