Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $233.87 Million (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $233.87 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,642,740 tokens. Fellaz’s official message board is medium.com/@fellaz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.io.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz (FLZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fellaz has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 471,874,940 in circulation. The last known price of Fellaz is 0.2224815 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,557,083.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fellaz.io/.”

