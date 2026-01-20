Palu (PALU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Palu (PALU) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Palu has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $3.68 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Palu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Palu has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Palu Token Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Buying and Selling Palu

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00183653 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,670,842.56 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Palu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Palu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

