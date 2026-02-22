Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $42.75. Arcadis shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARCAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadis from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Arcadis Stock Up 9.2%
About Arcadis
Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.
Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.
