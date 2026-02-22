A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 32336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

