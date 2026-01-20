HashAI (HASHAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $264.63 Thousand

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $264.63 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. HashAI’s official message board is medium.com/@officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00009291 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $289,076.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

