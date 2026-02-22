ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.48. 13,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 74,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.01.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

