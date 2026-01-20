First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $499.09 million and $3.31 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 499,641,505 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official message board is firstdigitallabs.com/news-and-insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 499,641,505.391027. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99886365 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 624 active market(s) with $3,202,671,131.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

