SUNDOG Price Reaches $0.0094 (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, SUNDOG has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.00956781 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,828,272.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

