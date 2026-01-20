Belrium Trading Down 0% This Week (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6.89 trillion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

