LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $469.44 Thousand

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $469.44 thousand and approximately $21.66 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,998,574,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,574,483 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,998,574,483.84448453. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00004695 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

