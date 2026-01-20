Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $2.7238 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $535.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total value of $15,769,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,904.12. This trade represents a 51.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.