Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5%

APVO stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $1,807.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.62) by ($2.52). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.16% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from Emergent BioSolutions, the company builds on expertise in protein engineering and translational research to create targeted biologics that engage the body’s immune system.

The company’s core technologies include the ADAPTIR platform, which enables the design of bispecific and multispecific protein scaffolds with customizable binding domains, and the KNOCKOUT platform, which incorporates non-natural amino acids to enhance therapeutic properties such as stability and half-life.

