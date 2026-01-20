ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.