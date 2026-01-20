Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,296,215 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 1,061,860 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,705,000 after buying an additional 945,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,750,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,911,000 after acquiring an additional 331,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 481,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 254,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $251.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

