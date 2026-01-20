Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02.

In related news, Director Todd S. Thomson sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 904,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,811. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BIOS Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 10,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,917 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 213.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 896,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company’s lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

