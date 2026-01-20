Q3 EPS Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Lowered by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE:NOG opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

