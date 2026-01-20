Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 0.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Systrade AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $8,701,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country’s largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

