Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on O. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2%

Realty Income stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after acquiring an additional 676,697 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $3,391,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,763,000 after buying an additional 309,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.