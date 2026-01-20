Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $19.9670 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.39%.The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 102.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 650.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc is a bank holding company headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, operating through its subsidiary, Middlefield Banking Company. The firm offers a suite of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside comprehensive cash management solutions designed for both individual consumers and businesses.

On the lending side, Middlefield Banc specializes in commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer installment loans and lines of credit.

