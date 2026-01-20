Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.56. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 521.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CZNC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citizens & Northern from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

