First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.59 and traded as high as $63.25. First Financial Corporation Indiana shares last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 35,323 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Research upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $743.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.42.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.53 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.