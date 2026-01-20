Head-To-Head Contrast: Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) & Its Rivals

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mechanics Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mechanics Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mechanics Bancorp Competitors 31 173 217 26 2.53

Dividends

Mechanics Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Mechanics Bancorp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mechanics Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Mechanics Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Mechanics Bancorp pays out -12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mechanics Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bancorp -14.49% 4.74% 0.41% Mechanics Bancorp Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Risk and Volatility

Mechanics Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanics Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bancorp $358.19 million -$144.34 million -2.16 Mechanics Bancorp Competitors $723.51 million $95.99 million 40.24

Mechanics Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mechanics Bancorp. Mechanics Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mechanics Bancorp rivals beat Mechanics Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Mechanics Bancorp Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

