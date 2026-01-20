Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,094,235 shares.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 301,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,168.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 165,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 408,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $799,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

