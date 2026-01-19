Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,759 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 99,161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 375.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 432,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 49.9% during the second quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LDP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

