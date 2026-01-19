National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,387,280 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,975,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.09. 260,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $80.87.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 41.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

