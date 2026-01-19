Beazley (LON:BEZ) Trading 40.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) rose 40.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,195 and last traded at GBX 1,152.45. Approximately 15,440,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 7,449,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820.

Trending Headlines about Beazley

Here are the key news stories impacting Beazley this week:

Get Beazley alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Takeover interest raises chance of a takeover premium or renewed, improved offers, which could push BEZ’s valuation above current trading levels. Beazley Rejects Initial Zurich Approach as Takeover Talks Loom

Takeover interest raises chance of a takeover premium or renewed, improved offers, which could push BEZ’s valuation above current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Announcement increases near?term volume and volatility; the move may attract activist or rival bidders but also could simply be preliminary talk that does not lead to a deal. Beazley Rejects Initial Zurich Approach as Takeover Talks Loom

Announcement increases near?term volume and volatility; the move may attract activist or rival bidders but also could simply be preliminary talk that does not lead to a deal. Negative Sentiment: Rejection of the initial bid signals the offer was too low; until a firm, attractive proposal emerges there is uncertainty that could weigh on the stock and prompt short?term trading swings. Beazley Rejects Initial Zurich Approach as Takeover Talks Loom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,033.

Beazley Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 834.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 857.33. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.