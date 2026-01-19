Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,378,147 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 1,911,815 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PKST remained flat at $13.99 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.71. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2,542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.