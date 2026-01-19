Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,378,147 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 1,911,815 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PKST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PKST
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2,542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.
Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.