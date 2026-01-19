Head to Head Comparison: Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgestone has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgestone and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgestone 1 0 0 1 2.50 Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.09 $1.88 billion $0.68 16.40 Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion $2.90 9.57

This table compares Bridgestone and Hino Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgestone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgestone and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 1.56% -4.31% -0.78%

Summary

Bridgestone beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

