CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) vs. The Competition Financial Review

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CoastalSouth Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoastalSouth Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A 21.50 CoastalSouth Bancshares Competitors $723.51 million $95.99 million 40.24

CoastalSouth Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CoastalSouth Bancshares. CoastalSouth Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CoastalSouth Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoastalSouth Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 CoastalSouth Bancshares Competitors 31 173 217 26 2.53

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 3.04%. Given CoastalSouth Bancshares’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoastalSouth Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CoastalSouth Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A CoastalSouth Bancshares Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Summary

CoastalSouth Bancshares rivals beat CoastalSouth Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market. — In addition to our traditional community banking operations, we operate four specialty lines of business that provide scalability and diversification: • Senior Housing Lending – focuses on lending to operators across the spectrum of senior care, with an emphasis on assisted living; • Marine Lending – focuses on consumer loans primarily to high-net-worth borrowers secured by yachts and high-end sport fishing vessels; • Government Guaranteed Lending – focuses on origination of small business and other loans guaranteed by the SBA and USDA; and • Mortgage Banker Finance – focuses on mortgage warehouse lending to mortgage originators. By combining the relationship-based focus of a community bank with our specialty lines of business, we believe we can capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities available in our markets, particularly given the scarcity of community banks between $1.5 billion and $5.0 billion in total assets. Our principal executive offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

