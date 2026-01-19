Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Up 26.9% in December

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,156,059 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 31,640,208 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,253,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,253,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,401,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,461,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1%

MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. 12,018,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

