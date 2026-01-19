Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Update

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,306,221 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 8,194,852 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,883,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,883,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

GBTG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE GBTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 931,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.39 million. Global Business Travel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

