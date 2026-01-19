Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Rises By 29.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,047 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 48,076 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117,754 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. 40,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

Read More

