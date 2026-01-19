LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,269 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 100,174 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.57. LCNB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $17.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.63%.The company had revenue of $23.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LCNB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCNB news, Director William G. Huddle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,870.30. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 108,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: LCNB) is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

