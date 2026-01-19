GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,906,130 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 11,227,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,617,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,617,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 7,543,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,273. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. GSK has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 48.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 1,470,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,668,129. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its stake in GSK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 23,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded GSK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

