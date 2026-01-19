IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 323,479 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 459,062 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 139,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:IRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 125,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 86.65% and a return on equity of 27.35%.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 998.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 39,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 23.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systrade AG grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 119,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

