MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,396 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 53,541 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,937,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.37% of MediaCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 44,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaCo

About MediaCo

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.