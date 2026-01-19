Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.39 and last traded at GBX 33.39, with a volume of 18647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.39.

Novacyt Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Novacyt alerts:

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical

Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel

Instrumentation

Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments

Research Use Only

Range of services for the life sciences industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.