Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.39 and last traded at GBX 33.39, with a volume of 18647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.39.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About Novacyt
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:
· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation
Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only
Range of services for the life sciences industry:
· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.
