Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 709,922 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 884,019 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Urban Holdings L.L.C. Bto sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,195,634 shares of company stock worth $32,000,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FOA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 95,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $29.50 price target on Finance of America Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

