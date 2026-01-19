Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 150,323 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 186,804 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 103,412 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $130,299.12. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,835.26. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 204,759 shares of company stock valued at $270,127 in the last 90 days. 22.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 304,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 276,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Price Performance

QRHC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.14. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quest Resource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research raised Quest Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.25.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

