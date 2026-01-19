Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 19th (ADC, AEM, ELAN, HQY, ICUI, INKT, MGA, MTD, OR, PH)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 19th:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
