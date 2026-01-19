Physiomics (LON:PYC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.28, with a volume of 1805160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £836,856.84, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software. It also develops technology for use in the field of personalized medicine. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

