Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 568,114 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 708,511 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 441,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 445,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $508.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kearny Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 11,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18,309.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company’s core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

