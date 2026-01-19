Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 56 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s previous close.
Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 11.1%
Shares of COG traded up GBX 3 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 30. 79,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Cambridge Cognition has a 1-year low of GBX 23.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The company has a market cap of £13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.72.
Cambridge Cognition Company Profile
