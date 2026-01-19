Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 56 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s previous close.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of COG traded up GBX 3 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 30. 79,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Cambridge Cognition has a 1-year low of GBX 23.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The company has a market cap of £13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

