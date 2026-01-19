Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,980 in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,820 to GBX 3,880 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,737.50.

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 102 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,596. 506,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,316 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,764. The company has a market cap of £13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,550.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,415.53.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 55.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halma will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

