Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 650 to GBX 670 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POLR. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 510 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Polar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 681.67.
Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts expect that Polar Capital will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
