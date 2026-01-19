Celtic (LON:CCP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 210, with a volume of 4312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 208 to GBX 212 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celtic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.45. The company has a market capitalization of £199.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

